Witnesses Shocked by Deadly Shooting, Standoff

Posted 3:54 pm, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, July 25, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — What started as a homicide in Williamsport continued with an all-night standoff in Lock Haven and ended Thursday morning with the suspect taking his own life.

According to Williamsport police, it all started at the corner of West Fourth and Elmira Streets. That’s when police say Thomas Matthews shot another man who then crashed into several parked cars and later died.

You can still see broken glass on West Fourth Street in Williamsport at the scene of the shooting and crash.

According to Williamsport police, Thomas Matthews shot Kerry Young at the intersection of West Fourth and Elmira Streets around 7 p.m. Young then crashed into parked cars causing his vehicle to roll over.

“The shootings and then the noise and then the car hitting the other car,” recalled Javier Pascual.

Related Story
12-Hour Standoff in Lock Haven Ends With Shooting Suspect Taking Own Life

“All of Fourth Street from two blocks down were taped off,” Eric Matz said.

Young died at the hospital.

Williamsport police say after all that, Matthews fled to Lock Haven, where he had a standoff with police that lasted most of the night.

Matthews was at his girlfriend’s apartment which is above Tropical Tanning and Beauty Salon. Tammy Ames and Siearra Henry own the salon. Henry lives in one of the apartments with her husband and son.

“I’m looking out the windows and there’s cops all out front, cops out the side window. The next thing I know, my mom is calling me. She’s like, ‘you need to get your son, be real quiet and make your way outside,'” Siearra Henry said.

Matthews was involved in a standoff with police for several hours. Around 7 a.m., police shot tear gas into the apartment. An hour later, a response team went in and found Matthews dead from an apparent suicide.

“I was scared,” Tammy Ames said. “I wasn’t quite sure what was going on, so it was 1 in the morning, the call was a little scary.”

Thomas Matthews and Kerry Young are both dead as a result of the events.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting in Williamsport.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.