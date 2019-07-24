Standoff in Lock Haven, Streets Blocked Off

Posted 10:45 pm, July 24, 2019, by

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Police have a home surrounded and streets blocked off during a standoff in Lock Haven.

Officers believe the man holed up inside a home on East Bald Eagle Street is wanted in connection with a shooting in Williamsport earlier Wednesday night.

Police have that street right in the downtown area blocked off. People are being told to stay inside.

The power company was just there cutting off power to half the street.

We're also told people in a bar on the street aren't able to get to their cars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.