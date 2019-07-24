Standoff in Lock Haven, Streets Blocked Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Police have a home surrounded and streets blocked off during a standoff in Lock Haven.

Officers believe the man holed up inside a home on East Bald Eagle Street is wanted in connection with a shooting in Williamsport earlier Wednesday night.

Police have that street right in the downtown area blocked off. People are being told to stay inside.

Active shooter alert in Lock Haven. Police are outside a residence on East Bald Eagle Street. Believed to be connected to the shooting in Williamsport pic.twitter.com/T1oeUE6VWF — Chris Keating (@CKeatingWNEP) July 25, 2019

The power company was just there cutting off power to half the street.

We're also told people in a bar on the street aren't able to get to their cars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.