Rash of Gunfire in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Officials investigating a rash of gunfire in the streets of Hazelton overnight.

State and city police have stepped up patrols after four incidents of gunfire in 24 hours.

Hazleton’s police chief is calling this a very dangerous situation.

The chief says so far, no people have been hit in the crossfire, but several houses and vehicles have.

Since just after midnight Tuesday, he says there have been four shootings in the city.

Shell casings were left all over streets and properties.

Investigators say it may be two rival groups shooting at each other.

The chief says he has called in extra city patrols to go through Hazleton.

He's also called the state police for help, so there are troopers out and about in the city as well.

The investigation into who is shooting and why continues.

