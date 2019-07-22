Water Spews from Broken Main in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A broken water main spewed water onto River Street in Carbondale on Monday morning.
Pennsylvania American Water says a 12-inch main burst near the intersection of Eighth Avenue, creating a hole about 10-feet wide.
More than a dozen homes and businesses are affected.
One block of River Street in Carbondale is closed. Crews are expected to begin making repairs Monday afternoon.
41.572190 -75.503739
Giggity-MF-goo
Thats a perfect name for this Street, it surely looks like a river to me