Water Spews from Broken Main in Carbondale

July 22, 2019

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A broken water main spewed water onto River Street in Carbondale on Monday morning.

Pennsylvania American Water says a 12-inch main burst near the intersection of Eighth Avenue, creating a hole about 10-feet wide.

More than a dozen homes and businesses are affected.

One block of River Street in Carbondale is closed. Crews are expected to begin making repairs Monday afternoon.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

