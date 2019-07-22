Chase Down Podcast: Phillies First Round Draft Pick, Bryson Stott

Chase Senior is joined by Phillies first round draft pick, Bryson Stott. The two sat down for an interview in Williamsport. Stott is currently playing for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the New York Penn League.

Also featured on the podcast is Phillies Director of Player Development, Josh Bonifay, who raves about Stott’s potential. Chase also looks back briefly at Roy Halladay’s short, but memorable tenure as a Phillie.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or give it a follow on Spotify.

