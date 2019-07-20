Tunkhannock Residents Celebrate River Day, Rain or Shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- The heat didn't keep people from coming out to the annual River Day celebration in Tunkhannock on Saturday.

"It's very hot. I'm surprised people are out here," said Isabella Feliciano of Nicholson.

The event at Riverside Park was complete with food trucks, live music, vendors, and plenty of activities for kids of all ages.

"It's very hot and there are probably several that didn't make it down here that are still in with their air conditioners," said Minister Jeff Wyeth, from Endless Mountains Church of Christ.

While air conditioning does sound nice, folks at River Day found a tastier way to cool off - with ice cream and sno-cones.

"This is like my third ice cream," said Tadzi Trowerbridge of Meshoppen.

"I'm living on sno-cones," said Caroline Bingham of Tunkhannock.

That's good news for Cliff Mock, who was selling sno-cones at the event to raise money for the Tunkhannock Robotics Team.

"Well, sno-cones sell really well in the heat!"

Mother Nature did not let people at River Day forget why they were there in the first place. She made her presence known.

"We've had so hot you're melting. We've had rain. We've had sun while it's raining, thunder, lightning, just about everything," said Patricia Trowerbridge as the rain slowed down and the sunshine returned.

Last year the event got rained on. In years past, it's been a scorcher. But this year, River Day got a healthy combination of both rain and sweltering temperatures.

"If you're gonna do anything next to the river, whether it's fishing or kayaking or just hanging out by the river, you're at the mercy of the weather. It's just part of nature." said Rick Hiduke, River Day Committee member.

That's exactly what people came out to celebrate - the beauty of nature, and the memories that are made along the Susquehanna.

"For years, ever since I was a little kid, we'd go swimming quite frequently in the river," said Patricia Trowerbridge.

"I actually do like going kayaking because you get to see new things every day and you get to learn about something new every time," said Isabella Feliciano.

"It's great to know about where you live, what's going on, meet other people from all walks of life and to be able to get out to nature is always important," said Megan Rothrock of Tunkhannock.