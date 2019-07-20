We asked Brea Toth of Creative Sisters to take two ordinary front porches and transform them into eye catching and inviting entries. Creative Sisters showcased two themes that could last throughout the entire season. The decor is a summer theme utilizing watermelon colors and the second look is a pretty patriotic theme featuring red, white and blue.
Transform Your Porch Deck or Patio With Outdoor Accessories
-
A Carrot Spring Door Decoration
-
Kids with Disabilities Can Now Get Special Halloween Costumes at Target
-
Man demolishes childhood home to create golf course for neighborhood kids
-
Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2019
-
Hummingbird Returns Every Year to Visit Georgia Man Who Nursed Him Back to Health
-
-
DIY Mother’s Day Gifts: So Easy the Kids Can Make
-
Guilty Plea in Sibling Murder
-
Disney Spared No Expense in Building Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
-
Hidden History Uncovered at the Ritz
-
Car Crashed into Home in Sunbury
-
-
Building a Succulent Planter
-
Police: Man Was Hallucinating When He Shot Sister
-
Missing Pregnant Woman Found Dead, Baby was Forcibly Removed from her Womb, Police Say