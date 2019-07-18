Win ‘Beer for Life’ by Finding Busch’s Secret Shop in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want a chance to win free beer for life, get exclusive gear, and contribute to a good cause? Busch Beer is setting up a pop-up shop in a secret location this Saturday. So far the clues point to a meeting place in Missouri.

Busch Beer’s temporary “Pop Up Schop” will have edition merchandise available. A video shows several sizes of red flannel shirts will likely be there. Everyone who finds she pop-up will have a chance to win a lifetime supply of Busch beer. Other prizes for select visitors include passes to U.S. national parks and a cabin getaway for four.

Visitors to the secret location will have also contributed to a noble cause. Busch says that they will plant 100 trees for everyone that shows up at the pop-up.

Follow the brand’s Twitter account for tips to find the top-secret location. The final location should be announced on social media on July, 19. You can meet the “Busch Guy” at the pop-up shop on Saturday July, 20.

The first two clues reveal that the pop-up is located in Missouri.

“Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” said the Busch beer spokesman sporting a flannel shirt in one clue.

Quotes in clues #3 and #4 are from author Mark Twain. The Mark Twain National Forest is located an hour and a half from the Anheuser Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Busch Beer on Twitter for the rest of the clues.