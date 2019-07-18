Win ‘Beer for Life’ by Finding Busch’s Secret Shop in Missouri

Posted 2:36 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, July 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want a chance to win free beer for life, get exclusive gear, and contribute to a good cause? Busch Beer is setting up a pop-up shop in a secret location this Saturday. So far the clues point to a meeting place in Missouri.

Busch Beer’s temporary “Pop Up Schop” will have edition merchandise available. A video shows several sizes of red flannel shirts will likely be there. Everyone who finds she pop-up will have a chance to win a lifetime supply of Busch beer. Other prizes for select visitors include passes to U.S. national parks and a cabin getaway for four.

Visitors to the secret location will have also contributed to a noble cause. Busch says that they will plant 100 trees for everyone that shows up at the pop-up.

Follow the brand’s Twitter account for tips to find the top-secret location. The final location should be announced on social media on July, 19. You can meet the “Busch Guy” at the pop-up shop on Saturday July, 20.

The first two clues reveal that the pop-up is located in Missouri.

“Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” said the Busch beer spokesman sporting a flannel shirt in one clue.

Quotes in clues #3 and #4 are from author Mark Twain. The Mark Twain National Forest is located an hour and a half from the Anheuser Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.   Follow Busch Beer on Twitter for the rest of the clues.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.