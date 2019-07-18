Beehive Monument Removed from Public Square

Posted 12:14 pm, July 18, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A monument that sparked controversy and an arrest was suddenly taken down in the middle of the night. That monument in Wilkes-Barre has been at the center of controversy ever since it was put up, and overnight, the mayor had it removed.

The decision came from the mayor's office but there are a lot of questions as to whether that was his decision to make.

The beehive monument on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square stood tall. It was put up in 2006 to celebrate the city's bicentennial.

Recently, a brick was placed on the monument and sparked outrage because of its affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan.

Mayor Tony George says the controversy over the brick factored into the removal of the monument, but so did renovations planned for Public Square.

"The monument was coming down anyway because of the second phase of the Public Square renovations, so we figured sooner rather than later. We did sooner so we removed it last night," said Mayor Tony George.

Some residents in Wilkes-Barre believe the monument was a city fixture and required a city council vote for removal.

"You just do things? You know, it's crazy. It's like you're doing what Trump does. He does whatever he wants to do and that's it, same thing," said city resident Pete Webby.

Mayor George says no vote from city council was needed because the city doesn't actually own the monument.

12 comments

  • Bob Drennan

    How hard would it have been just to cover or remove the brick in questions? I am sorry, but government officials don’t have any balls any more that they bow to outrage. If we take down all of our monuments in the entire US, people will find something else to whine about.

    Reply Report comment
  • Melvin Talmadge

    So are all the people that gave money to have a brick put on there going to get their money back? I’ll bet not. That’s why I’ll never donate to public works and especially in a liberal city. p.s. that guy’s comment linking the Mayor to Trump was just plain stupid. President Trump has given America the best economy its ever had – including lowest unemployment for all minorities. Some people are blind to the truth because they don’t want to see it.

    Reply Report comment
  • fortisveritas

    Usually when you do something in the dark and after hours it’s because you don’t want other people to know about it. Two faces, Mr. Mayor?

    So you’ll be refunding all the $$$ to the people that had memorial bricks placed there?

    Coward.

    Reply Report comment
    • peatermoss

      Tsk Tsk
      Obviously Your Mother
      Smoked, Drank, Snorted various drugs and Dropped Acid and was a bit too friendly with the roadies and the band while on tours with the Grateful Dead during Pregnancy.

      A confirmed a loser for sure, has nothing better to do but sit around all day for notifications and comments so that she can delete them

      And remember
      FORTISESTVERITAS
      to follow your doctor‘s orders.
      Keep voting for yourself, you know it’s best for your self esteem.

      Reply Report comment
      • fortisveritas

        “has nothing better to do but sit around all day for notifications and comments so that she can delete them”

        Says the unhinged troll that posts comments, then comments on them, then deletes them, then tries to blame it on someone else.

        Stop dragging me into your delusional world, psycho freak. It’s getting pretty old. Go troll on someone else.

