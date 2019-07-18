Beehive Monument Removed from Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A monument that sparked controversy and an arrest was suddenly taken down in the middle of the night. That monument in Wilkes-Barre has been at the center of controversy ever since it was put up, and overnight, the mayor had it removed.

The decision came from the mayor's office but there are a lot of questions as to whether that was his decision to make.

The beehive monument on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square stood tall. It was put up in 2006 to celebrate the city's bicentennial.

Recently, a brick was placed on the monument and sparked outrage because of its affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan.

Mayor Tony George says the controversy over the brick factored into the removal of the monument, but so did renovations planned for Public Square.

"The monument was coming down anyway because of the second phase of the Public Square renovations, so we figured sooner rather than later. We did sooner so we removed it last night," said Mayor Tony George.

Some residents in Wilkes-Barre believe the monument was a city fixture and required a city council vote for removal.

"You just do things? You know, it's crazy. It's like you're doing what Trump does. He does whatever he wants to do and that's it, same thing," said city resident Pete Webby.

Mayor George says no vote from city council was needed because the city doesn't actually own the monument.