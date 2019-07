× Wreck on Interstate 81 Tangles Traffic

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a highway in Luzerne County is shut down after a crash.

That crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 81 northbound in Hazle Township.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.

The highway reopened after noon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 81 Northbound near Hazleton back open at 12:12pm. We are still waiting for more details from Troopers about the crash @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Lpu3rX8Vt0 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 17, 2019

