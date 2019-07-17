PA Outdoor Life Podcast: Chronic Wasting Disease & Scrapple with PA Game Commission Biologist Kevin Wenner

Pennsylvania Game Commission Northeast Region biologist Kevin Wenner joins us to talk about the status of Pennsylvania’s wildlife.
