Watch Out for This Infectious Plant Disease

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The Department of Agriculture says a pesky plant virus that is highly contagious starts on rhododendrons. It can spread to other nearby flowers and shrubs as well. There are no signs of the virus at Edward's Gardening Center in Forty Fort, but knowing the virus is out there is worrisome.

The Department of Agriculture is warning gardeners to watch out for blackened leaves on rhododendron.

Officials say the virus was first spotted last week, and the Department of Agriculture warned retailers to burn any rhododendron with signs of the virus.

The bacteria is highly contagious. Officials say it can kill rhododendron and then spread to shrubs, lilac, viburnum, and Pieris.

Since last week the pathogen has been seen in 28 states, including Pennsylvania.

At Edward's Gardening Center in Forty Fort no signs of the disease have been spotted, only healthy, green, shiny leaves on the rhododendron. However, employees are keeping an eye out for the virus. Rhododendron can cost about $160 dollars and take years to grow.

“We have thousands of dollars invested into plants and if one plant comes in bad, it could affect everything that we have here. We're inspected regularly. They come in and look at these things - the Department of Agriculture. But it's up to us in between to monitor for these diseases,” Bernie Trudnak of Edward’s Garden Center said.