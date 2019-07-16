× Plans for Kids Korner in Jessup get Big Boost

JESSUP, Pa. — Plans to revamp a community playground in Lackawanna County got a donation that organizers say will make the new Kids Korner in Jessup a reality.

The Curry kids from Jenkins Township convinced their mom to take a trip to Kids Korner in Jessup after running errands in Lackawanna County. The trio likes to explore new playgrounds when they can.

Folks in Jessup say Kids Korner used to be an even bigger attraction but as it’s aged, the playground near Memorial Field on Erie Street has had its problems. It was closed for a time last year so the borough could repair some structural damage

“Unfortunately, now, people from Jessup are taking their kids to playgrounds because of the situation that the park is in. We’re hoping to again emulate that first project and give Jessup the best playground in the area,” said Curt Camoni, a member of St. George’s Society.

St. George’s Society has plans to revamp the playground and just received support from Invenergy’s Lackawanna Energy Center in Jessup — a $100,000 donation.

“We’ve made a commitment to try to be done by the end of the year. This gets us a good portion of the way there. The community has embraced this project and, you know, our newest neighbor embraces us as well, which is really nice for the community and for the kids,” Camoni said.

The Kids Korner project has already received funding from the borough, state grants, and now Invenergy. St. George’s Society says they still need about $100,000 more to go.

Plans are for an entirely accessible playground made from metal and plastic. With a few more fundraisers, organizers say they should be able to finish the new playground by the end of this year.

The Curry kids say they’ll add it to their list of new playgrounds to explore.

“My kids always like to explore different, new things, not taking them to the same old park. It’s something new. If they like this one, and I’m pretty sure they do, I’m sure they’ll like the new one,” Megan Curry said.