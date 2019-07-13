× Vandals Hit Historic Hotel Twice, Putting Renovations on Hold

LOCK HAVEN — When Carey Chisolm brought the Fallon House, his dream was to bring business back to the historical hotel in lock haven.

Vandals had a different idea. Spray painting swastikas and other Anti-Semitic language on the walls in May.

“Police came we walked around the building and we noticed that they were trying to set the building on fire and they did spray paint and derogatory images,” said Carey Chisolm.

The vandals did not stop there, earlier this month they damaged property inside the building on East Water Street.

“When it happened again it was frustrating I was like I felt like I was alone in the situation,” said Chisolm

Chisolm uprooted his family from Florida to complete this revitalization project.

He brought the property last year, instantly working on repairs, hoping to open in the fall.

With all the damage, the reopening has been pushed back, he estimates the damage inside the Fallon House to be in the thousands.

“It is frustrating because not only do I want to bring positivity I want to bring jobs and entertainment to the city of lock haven,” added Chisolm

Chisolm says the vandalism won’t stop him from making his dream happen.

“I just hope that the community sports the project and realizes this is for a bigger cause the project is bigger than me but I am willing to take on the obstacles and this is a minor setback to a major goal”.