Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2019
WNEP’s Home & Backyard wants to make your patio truly a paradise!
Here’s what you could win:
- The winner can choose between an outdoor dining set or a deep seating set.
- Plus, a choice between a Weber Grill or a Traeger Smoker.
- In addition, a $500 nursery shopping spree.
To enter, just watch WNEP’s Home & Backyard Saturdays at 9am on WNEP. Look for the secret word, and enter that word right HERE
.
The contest starts on July 13 and the winner will be announced on August 3 during Home & Backyard.
Best of luck, and here’s hoping we can give you your very own Patio Paradise!
21 comments
Gay Bargo
Problem fixed! Able to enter! Thanks for the correction WNEP!
Debbie Marlatt Madill
working now!
Eva Kathleen Stenger Dziki
I tried again and was able to enter the clue. Good luck everyone!
Carolyn Stevens Leola
This site does not recognize my email address
Elaine Meyers
I have the same problem. Second Street does not recognize e-mail address and password…
Robin Jimmie Weisberger
Unable to enter contest. Does not recongnize email
Eileen Renfer
Unable to enter contest. Password problem also.
Eva Kathleen Stenger Dziki
Also unable to enter contest…Second Street??? Password problem and email not recognized. I tried different browsers but no luck there either
Barbara Roberts Dolan
i cannot enter the contest I just put my email in and it would not enter
Gay Bargo
Unable to enter anything! No option given to register, just failed password.
greekgeek1955
WNEP clowns can’t even run a contest. You think they would have it ready to go by air time.
Laura Rhody
I cannot enter the word of the day as it says No account associated with this email?
hck101910
Unable to enter contest. The link is providing errors when recognizing pw and when requesting pw reset it is advising my email address is not registered.
Anne Flaherty
Unable to enter contest. Saying no account.
Debbie Marlatt Madill
same problem cannot enter
Richard Pellegrini
who is secondstreet? I used to just put my Email in and it would enter me in the contest
Kim Gensiak
Unable to enter contest, password problem also!
Dana Venslosky
I am having the same problem. Saying there is no account .
Sandra Barnett
Unable to enter contest, Password Problem????
Joni Womeldorf
I have entered contests before but when I enter my password I receive an “invalid password” message. So I clicked on the “forgot password” link. I then receive the error message “no account associated with that email” with no option of creating an account.
Thank you,
Joni Womeldorf
Mary Tiffin
I did the same thing this is a problem! Jackie, Help!