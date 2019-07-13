Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2019

Posted 9:00 am, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, July 13, 2019

WNEP’s Home & Backyard wants to make your patio truly a paradise!

Here’s what you could win:

  • The winner can choose between an outdoor dining set or a deep seating set.
  • Plus, a choice between a Weber Grill or a Traeger Smoker.
  • In addition, a $500 nursery shopping spree.

To enter, just watch WNEP’s Home & Backyard Saturdays at 9am on WNEP. Look for the secret word, and enter that word right HERE.

The contest starts on July 13 and the winner will be announced on August 3 during Home & Backyard.

Best of luck, and here’s hoping we can give you your very own Patio Paradise!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

21 comments

