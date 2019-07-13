× Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2019

WNEP’s Home & Backyard wants to make your patio truly a paradise!

Here’s what you could win:

The winner can choose between an outdoor dining set or a deep seating set.

Plus, a choice between a Weber Grill or a Traeger Smoker.

In addition, a $500 nursery shopping spree.

To enter, just watch WNEP’s Home & Backyard Saturdays at 9am on WNEP. Look for the secret word, and enter that word right HERE .

The contest starts on July 13 and the winner will be announced on August 3 during Home & Backyard.

Best of luck, and here’s hoping we can give you your very own Patio Paradise!