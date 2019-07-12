Instagram Rolls Out New Feature to Fight Back Against Bullies

Posted 12:09 am, July 12, 2019, by

MOOSIC, Pa. -- In an era where it could only take a couple of keystrokes to shatter someone's confidence, Instagram is fighting back.

A new feature on the social media platform asks cyber bullies if they are really sure they want to make a mean comment before it becomes public.

Jeannine Luby teaches a social media course at King's College in Wilkes-Barre. She has mixed emotions about the update.

"I don't believe that software can teach them values. I think right now we're getting into this swipe left, swipe right mentality. We want really easy fixes and this isn't an easy thing," Professor Luby said.

We looked through our own social media pages and found some cyber bullying in the most unlikely of posts.

For example, when Sharla McBride gleefully posted about a friend who fought to make his cancer disappear, a Facebook user was quick to comment, "can he make you disappear".

While Facebook flags profanity, it doesn't detect all forms of cyber bullying.

Now, Instagram has flagged certain hurtful words. In an attempt to crack down on mean comments, users are now asked if they're sure they want to post something offensive.

In a statement, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said, "From the early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo the hurtful comment... once they have a chance to reflect."

However, professor Luby said a better fix is offline.

"No matter what technology comes along or what software, we are people and we really need to be connecting kindly in person and then that's what we'll do online," she said.

In the next couple of weeks, Instagram will be rolling out another new feature to block bullies. Users will soon be able to restrict certain accounts, making it so that those accounts need approval before their comments are public.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.