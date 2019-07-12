First Ever Rockin’ the River Draws in Thousands to Underused Spot in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The first ever Rockin' the River on Friday night could be the start of something big for the Diamond City.

The free summer concert series brought in thousands of people to an otherwise unused part of Wilkes-Barre.

People packed into Riverfront Park for as far as the eye could see. The $20 million park is not used much, only twice a year for big events. People hope this is the start of something new.

"They put so much money into this. It's a very nice venue. Develop it! Let's help the city and county grow," Ed Riley of Edwardsville said.

"It doesn't get any better than this! Look at all the people who are here. Everyone coming out on a beautiful night and to have such great talent. It just really rocks," Ann Marie Skudalski of Swoyersville said.

The main attraction at this free concert was an Elton John tribute band. Music got people up and out of their seats.

"I was at an Elton John concert three years ago and this guy sounds better than Elton John," Riley said.

"It's so fun because you get to see someone impersonate Elton John and the great music," 11-year-old Leah Skudalski said.

The park was packed with people and vendors selling everything from ice cream to pierogies.

County officials hope this summer concert series continues to bring in more events to Riverfront Park.

"We don't use this enough. We have a beautiful space here in Wilkes-Barre. We're luck to have it. Other cities would be jealous of what we have. We're going to start using it," Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said.

If you missed Friday night's Rockin' the River, there will be another concert next Friday and the Friday after.