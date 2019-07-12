149th Lycoming County Fair Kicks Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. -- Beautiful weather was in the forecast as the annual Lycoming County Fair kicked off its first full day of festivities.

Those going to the fair can expect great weather all weekend long.

"This weather is beautiful man, this is breathtaking. more people are going to come because there is no rain and it is nice out," said Dylan Lassard, Williamsport.

Those that made their way out to have some fun in the sun were looking forward to everything the fair has to offer.

"Whatever there is to do. just roaming around and check things out. i mean i'd like to be here for the demolition derby," said Robert Hill, Hughesville.

"We like to go see the animals in the petting zoo too so that's always exciting," said Erin Marion, Williamsport.

One of the fair's biggest attractions is food.

Vendors from all over the county come to provide food and drink to those soaking up the festivities.

People come to the Lycoming County Fair for games, food, music and the petting zoo but a lot of kids that we talked to shared a common interest, the ferris wheel.

However, Charlie Pickin has his eye on a different ride.

"The cars. because they go so fast," said Pickin.

But any fair is incomplete without music.

The group "Drumming Wild" told Newswatch 16 what music means to the county fair.

"I mean it is entertainment it brings people here it keeps them here and lets them forget about any of the bad times they could be going through just for maybe an hour or two," said Zack Lee, Drumming Wild Group.

The Lycoming County Fair will run through Saturday, July 20th in Hughesville.