Vandals Spray-Paint Obscene Graffiti on Bridges, Business in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Honesdale police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted obscene graffiti in Wayne County.
The graffiti was found on the Church Street Bridge, the 5th Street walking bridge, and a business on Commercial Street.
The culprit spray-painted profanity, crude phrases, and pictures of male genitalia.
Investigators say the graffiti was done between midnight and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the "artist" is asked to call Honesdale police.
41.576755 -75.258787
2 comments
Bob Stevens
But what about showing the “pictures of male genitalia”? I realize the town sucks, but I want to see the artists ability with anatomy.
lickerblisters
I agree Bob. In most cases, the artists rendition of “the junk” greatly resembles that of his own. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a straight, conservative man, but sometimes you just want to know what the other guy’s packin’. 👖👀