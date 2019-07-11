Vandals Spray-Paint Obscene Graffiti on Bridges, Business in Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Honesdale police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted obscene graffiti in Wayne County.

The graffiti was found on the Church Street Bridge, the 5th Street walking bridge, and a business on Commercial Street.

The culprit spray-painted profanity, crude phrases, and pictures of male genitalia.

Investigators say the graffiti was done between midnight and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the "artist" is asked to call Honesdale police.