Monroe County Man Sentenced on Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault Charges

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A man from Monroe County was sentenced on Wednesday for aggravated assault, strangulation and kidnapping charges.

Michael Taylor pleaded guilty back in May to the charges stemming from a vicious 2017 attack that spanned more than 24 hours.

A woman told police Taylor raped, strangled her, assaulted her with a bat, dragged her through human feces and held a gun to her head while bound with duct tape.

Taylor was sentenced to 10 to 24 years in prison in Monroe County.

