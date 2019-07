× Taxi Driver Charged with Attempted Murder

MCADOO, Pa. — Police charged a man from Hazleton with attempted murder after a shooting over a taxi fare dispute around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Francis Toca, 38, was charged with attempted third degree murder along with other assault and endangerment charges.

Toca is accused of shooting the victim in the leg during the altercation.

The taxi driver was committed to the Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.