Deadly Crash Shuts down Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. – At least one person is dead after a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a car Tuesday morning in Shamokin Dam.

The coroner is at the scene of this deadly crash on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. Traffic is backed up for several miles. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/P2a90Mo6zs — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) July 9, 2019

According to emergency officials, the first tractor-trailer was stopped at the light at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard and Susquehanna Trail. Investigators are trying to figure out if the car was also stopped or if that car crashed into the tractor-trailer.

Police believe the second tractor-trailer crashed into the car, crushing that vehicle.

State police are reconstructing the scene and have not figured out who was inside that car.

There are major delays in traffic.

The southbound lanes of Routes 11/15 are closed at Baldwin Boulevard. One lane on the northbound side is being used for drivers traveling south from Northumberland borough.

A detour is in place using Route 304 at Winfield to Park Road to Routes 11/15 at Hummels Wharf.

This was already a heavily congested area because this section of roadway is part of a detour for PennDOT’s Duke Street reconstruction project in Northumberland. This is the only way into Sunbury from Northumberland.