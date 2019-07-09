× Cow Appreciation Day: Dress in Your Bovine Best and Get Free Chick-Fil-A

Craving Chick-Fil-A? Well, don’t have a cow – dress like one!

Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-Fil-A is celebrating.

All you have to do is show up dressed like a cow (or any sort of cow apparel, really) and you’ll get a free entree.

It’s a tradition 15 years strong. The one day of the year when you can dress “udderly” crazy for free food.

Last year, nearly 2 million people showed up in their bovine best.

Now you can too, from the time the stores open until 7 pm.

Click HERE to find a location near you.