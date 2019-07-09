Cow Appreciation Day: Dress in Your Bovine Best and Get Free Chick-Fil-A

Posted 8:47 am, July 9, 2019, by

Craving Chick-Fil-A? Well, don’t have a cow – dress like one!

Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-Fil-A is celebrating.

All you have to do is show up dressed like a cow (or any sort of cow apparel, really) and you’ll get a free entree.

It’s a tradition 15 years strong. The one day of the year when you can dress “udderly” crazy for free food.

Last year, nearly 2 million people showed up in their bovine best.

Now you can too, from the time the stores open until 7 pm.

Click HERE to find a location near you.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.