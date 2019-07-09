11-Year-Old Boy Dead After Fire in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. – Police are investigating an early morning fire in Pittston that left an 11-year-old boy dead.

Pittston police say the boy was pulled from a second-story window and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Five other people got out of the home safely.

BREAKING: The Luzerne County Coroner's office confirms a death has occurred as a result of this fire that took place overnight in Pittston. We know one child was injured and taken to the hospital early this morning. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dovTdHJCps — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 9, 2019

Pittston city police, state troopers, Luzerne County detectives, and an assistant district attorney gathered outside the burned-out home on Wood Street.

"The fire broke out approximately one o'clock in the morning, and the flames were shooting from the front porch area and the front of the house. It was all in flames. And then what happened was the trucks started coming in. Firemen kept coming, truck after truck," recalled neighbor Gail Barbrie.

Newswatch 16 was there overnight as crews from six different fire companies battled the flames.

"The screams, you know, the people were so concerned and it just was too much for the people around, you know what I mean, to see what had happened as the night went on," Barbrie said.

Neighbors were stunned to see a heavy police presence outside the home. Troopers left the home with evidence bags, and reconstruction crews mapped out the area around the home.

"I'm sure that they will find the answers. Yeah, I'm sure that they'll figure out what happened," said Barbrie.

State police were at the home reconstructing the scene until about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.