Tractor-trailer, Car Submerged in Flooded Road

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A tractor-trailer and a car were submerged on a flooded road in Luzerne County Monday morning.
The two vehicles became stuck in the water on Oak Street in Pittston Township.
A picture from a viewer shows the truck driver standing on the hood of his rig waiting to be rescued.
No one was hurt. Oak Street is closed until the water recedes.
There was a similar scene on Route 92 in Exeter where water rose quickly at a bridge project.
The contractor tells Newswatch 16 he didn't expect this much rain, and the pump that redirects the creek couldn't keep up, leaving a Bobcat and a mini excavator submerged.
