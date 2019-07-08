Tractor-trailer, Car Submerged in Flooded Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A tractor-trailer and a car were submerged on a flooded road in Luzerne County Monday morning.

The two vehicles became stuck in the water on Oak Street in Pittston Township.

A picture from a viewer shows the truck driver standing on the hood of his rig waiting to be rescued.

This viewer photo shows the driver of this tractor trailer standing on the cab before he was rescued on Oak Street in Pittston Township. No one hurt. Tow trucks are on standby waiting for water to receed before they can remove the truck or the submerged KIA @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zKR5rz1Dvx — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 8, 2019

No one was hurt. Oak Street is closed until the water recedes.

Tractor trailer and Kia (in the foreground stuck in high water on Oak Street near Pittston. No one hurt. Tow truck crews on standby waiting for the water to recede. @wnep pic.twitter.com/FSU9KVL09z — Michael Erat (@MichaelErat) July 8, 2019

There was a similar scene on Route 92 in Exeter where water rose quickly at a bridge project.

The contractor tells Newswatch 16 he didn't expect this much rain, and the pump that redirects the creek couldn't keep up, leaving a Bobcat and a mini excavator submerged.