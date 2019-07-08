Tractor-trailer, Car Submerged in Flooded Road

Posted 11:45 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, July 8, 2019

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A tractor-trailer and a car were submerged on a flooded road in Luzerne County Monday morning.

The two vehicles became stuck in the water on Oak Street in Pittston Township.

A picture from a viewer shows the truck driver standing on the hood of his rig waiting to be rescued.

No one was hurt. Oak Street is closed until the water recedes.

There was a similar scene on Route 92 in Exeter where water rose quickly at a bridge project.

The contractor tells Newswatch 16 he didn't expect this much rain, and the pump that redirects the creek couldn't keep up, leaving a Bobcat and a mini excavator submerged.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.