Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMLIN, Pa. -- A friendly fishing competition was held Sunday in Wayne County.

It's part of the Hunter's Gallery customer appreciation days in Hamlin.

Kids ages 15 and under took part in a casting contest where they had to flip, pitch and cast at three targets from 10 feet to 30 feet.

Winners in each age group walked away with a fishing rod and reel combo at the competition in Wayne County.