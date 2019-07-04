× Yoga on the Roof

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a peaceful morning on the rooftop of the Marketplace at Steamtown as about 100 yogis brought their practice outdoors for an annual fundraiser in Scranton.

“Not only do we have people of all ages and all interests coming out to do yoga, but we’re doing it to live music above the city of Scranton, which is very special,” said Carol Dembert, NEPA Philharmonic educational program.

That live music was played by students being mentored by musicians of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Proceeds from the yoga session support the philharmonic’s educational program.

“It’s first thing in the morning, it’s a great way to start the day — peace, calm, best version of yourself emerges to celebrate with family and friends,” said Hilary Steinberg, Jaya Yoga.

The practice of yoga is all about freeing the body and mind, which makes it the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.

“The Fourth of July is a celebration of our freedom as a country, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, celebrating freedom and justice and liberty for all, and really that’s what yoga is about. Yoga is about freedom and liberty and justice, and having that in our mindset,” Steinberg explained.

The inclusiveness of yoga had many coming out to enjoy the event.

“I think there are so many people into health and wellness, and this is the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Tom Byrnes from North Carolina.

“It’s helped me a lot, outside of yoga, like in school, and in my life, so I’ve kept coming back because of the things it’s done for me,” said Molly Gaffney of Clarks Summit.

With the beautiful weather, the roof made for the perfect classroom to bring music and yoga together.

“It’s very exciting to be able to do something unique and special to support the arts and yoga in Scranton,” Dembert added.