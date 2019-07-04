× Spending the Fourth of July at the State Park

GOULDSBORO STATE PARK — It was a beautiful day on the lake for dozens of people at Gouldsboro State Park in Coolbaugh Township.

Ida Golub from Scranton spent the day on the beach with her grandson.

“We are enjoying the Fourth of July. The weather is nice, there is sun and no wind and it’s really, really excellent,” said Ida Golub, Scranton.

Julian Miller, age 8, says he’s been having a fun time bouncing between the water and the sand.

“I am swimming in the water for a bit and then playing in the sand to heat up,” said Julian.

People at the beach tell Newswatch 16 they could not have asked for better weather on this Fourth of July. It’s nice and sunny and the water is just right.

“Water is very warm, very warm. It’s nice and calm and really, really, you can’t ask for anything else, really,” said Golub.

One mother-daughter duo who live outside of Philadelphia are camping for the long holiday weekend.

“We are on vacation. I was going to clean the camper and I said to heck with it, we are going to the lake,” said Anna Greisemer, Harleysville.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful day. We are finally done with this rain. God, this is gorgeous. Anna said, ‘let’s go,’ and I said, ‘I am ready,'” said Carmen Coxhead, Lansdale.

Spending time with family and friends, soaking up the sun — a picture-perfect Fourth of July.