Spending the Fourth of July at the State Park

Posted 3:05 pm, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, July 4, 2019

GOULDSBORO STATE PARK — It was a beautiful day on the lake for dozens of people at Gouldsboro State Park in Coolbaugh Township.

Ida Golub from Scranton spent the day on the beach with her grandson.

“We are enjoying the Fourth of July. The weather is nice, there is sun and no wind and it’s really, really excellent,” said Ida Golub, Scranton.

Julian Miller, age 8, says he’s been having a fun time bouncing between the water and the sand.

“I am swimming in the water for a bit and then playing in the sand to heat up,” said Julian.

Related Story
Kayaking Businesses Busy on the Fourth

People at the beach tell Newswatch 16 they could not have asked for better weather on this Fourth of July. It’s nice and sunny and the water is just right.

“Water is very warm, very warm. It’s nice and calm and really, really, you can’t ask for anything else, really,” said Golub.

One mother-daughter duo who live outside of Philadelphia are camping for the long holiday weekend.

“We are on vacation. I was going to clean the camper and I said to heck with it, we are going to the lake,” said Anna Greisemer, Harleysville.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful day. We are finally done with this rain. God, this is gorgeous. Anna said, ‘let’s go,’ and I said, ‘I am ready,'” said Carmen Coxhead, Lansdale.

Spending time with family and friends, soaking up the sun — a picture-perfect Fourth of July.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.