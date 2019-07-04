× Millville Parade a July 4th Tradition

MILLVILLE, Pa. — There was red, white, and blue as far as the eye could see along the streets of Millville as more than 1,000 people came out to celebrate the 90th annual Fourth of July parade.

“Everybody knows everybody in Millville. The carnival is wonderful, and the fireworks, everything is great,” Fran Zimmerman said.

The parade route was about one-mile long. For many people, coming to this parade is a yearly tradition.

“We’ve been coming to it for like 20 years. I don’t know, it’s just a big long parade and the kids enjoy it,” Sherry Rine said.

Michelle Mullen was here with her daughter and grandchildren.

“We try to make it up every year, usually sisters and stuff come along,” Mullen said.

People of all ages come to the parade, decked out in red, white and blue. The little ones enjoy getting candy as the floats pass by.

“What do you like about parades? All the floats,” Evan Rakus said.

Since this year was the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year’s parade features a lot of veterans.

“We have a lot of military family members so it’s nice,” Mullen said.

Many will continue their Independence Day celebration at Millville’s carnival, which runs through Saturday.