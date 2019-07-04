Millville Parade a July 4th Tradition

Posted 3:32 pm, July 4, 2019, by

MILLVILLE, Pa. — There was red, white, and blue as far as the eye could see along the streets of Millville as more than 1,000 people came out to celebrate the 90th annual Fourth of July parade.

“Everybody knows everybody in Millville. The carnival is wonderful, and the fireworks, everything is great,” Fran Zimmerman said.

The parade route was about one-mile long. For many people, coming to this parade is a yearly tradition.

“We’ve been coming to it for like 20 years. I don’t know, it’s just a big long parade and the kids enjoy it,” Sherry Rine said.

Michelle Mullen was here with her daughter and grandchildren.

“We try to make it up every year, usually sisters and stuff come along,” Mullen said.

People of all ages come to the parade, decked out in red, white and blue. The little ones enjoy getting candy as the floats pass by.

“What do you like about parades? All the floats,” Evan Rakus said.

Since this year was the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year’s parade features a lot of veterans.

“We have a lot of military family members so it’s nice,” Mullen said.

Many will continue their Independence Day celebration at Millville’s carnival, which runs through Saturday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.