× Kayaking Businesses Busy on the Fourth

DELAWARE WATER GAP — Life jackets on and boats loaded, dozens and dozens of people showed up to Edge of the Woods Outfitters in Delaware Water Gap to have some fun in the sun on the Fourth of July.

“Fourth of July with the family, friends, I love it. I love it! We are going to have a great time,” said Priyesh Mehta, Long Island, N.Y.

Owner Chuck Cooper tells Newswatch 16 the fourth is a very busy time for his business.

He’s thrilled the weather is holding up, too.

“Beautiful day for the Fourth of July. We are going into today fully booked for rafts and most of our hard boats are fully booked, too. Beautiful day to be on the water. The river is perfect condition right now. Crystal clear water, warm, perfect for swimming. It’s going to be a great day out there,” said Chuck Cooper, Edge of the Woods Outfitters.

Rafts and kayaks launch from Smithfield Beach near Marshalls Creek.

Priyesh Mehta from Long Island says he is glad river levels are good, even with all the rain.

“Oh, this is the best. I love it. It was a perfect day and it’s amazing,” said Mehta.

Dressed in their red, white and blue best, one family from New Jersey is ready for a day on the water.

“Oh, Fourth of July is a great day to celebrate, right? It’s a great river, beautiful scenery. It’s a great place and we are super excited to be here,” said Ray Hubble, New Jersey.

Owners of Edge of the Woods Outfitters tell Newswatch 16, even though they maxed out on reservations for the Fourth of July, there are still some spots open for this weekend.