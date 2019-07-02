Passenger in Car Dies after Collision with Garbage Truck

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed when a vehicle collided with a garbage truck in Schuylkill County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 443 near Pine Grove.

State police say the garbage truck was pulled over with its hazard lights on when the car slammed into the back of it.

The passenger in the car, Robert Schaeffer, 63, of Pine Grove died.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

