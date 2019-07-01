Several Charged with Theft from Lowe’s in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Several people are facing charges for a scam at a Lowe's in Monroe County.

Investigators say Brittany Strunk, 21, of Saylorsburg, refunded money to six people who provided receipts but did not return merchandise.

The thefts happened last year while Strunk worked at the returns counter.

Investigators believe more than $10,000 was stolen from Lowe's in Monroe County.

The other individuals identified were Kira Valera, 38, of Pocono Summit; Anthony Valera, 33 of Pocono Summit; Braxton Weiss 22, of Summit Hill; and a 16-year-old boy. Two other individuals were also involved who have yet to be identified.