Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright Resigns after Federal Plea Deal on Corruption Charges

Posted 2:32 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, July 1, 2019

Bill Courtright

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright has entered into a plea agreement on three federal charges, including bribery, conspiracy, and attempt to obstruct commerce by extortion.

Courtright resigned Monday, according to a memo sent to members of Scranton City Council.

Minutes after Courtright filed his letter of resignation, city officials were in an emergency meeting discussing what comes next.

We were there as that meeting ended. According to city rules, council president Pat Rogan will be acting mayor until council appoints someone to fill out the mayor’s term.

Rumors started swirling about Courtright’s possible resignation earlier this year when his office and home were both targeted in an FBI raid.

We now know Courtright plans to enter a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He’s facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, and attempt to obstruct commerce by extortion.

Courtright could see a lengthy prison sentence and will have to pay $750,000 in restitution.

City hall was somber after the news broke. Some employees were seen wiping tears from their eyes. Officials say despite it all, all departments will continue to function.

U.S. Attorney David Freed says Bill Courtright is expected in federal court Tuesday morning in Williamsport and that appearance will be followed up by a news conference in Scranton.

Courtright was re-elected last year to a second term as mayor.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.