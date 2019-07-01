× Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright Resigns after Federal Plea Deal on Corruption Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright has entered into a plea agreement on three federal charges, including bribery, conspiracy, and attempt to obstruct commerce by extortion.

Courtright resigned Monday, according to a memo sent to members of Scranton City Council.

Scranton City Council members confirm that Mayor Bill Courtright will resign today at 4pm. Message sent by memo to council. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/AwFsXIDgCv — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 1, 2019

Minutes after Courtright filed his letter of resignation, city officials were in an emergency meeting discussing what comes next.

We were there as that meeting ended. According to city rules, council president Pat Rogan will be acting mayor until council appoints someone to fill out the mayor’s term.

Rumors started swirling about Courtright’s possible resignation earlier this year when his office and home were both targeted in an FBI raid.

We now know Courtright plans to enter a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He’s facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, and attempt to obstruct commerce by extortion.

Courtright could see a lengthy prison sentence and will have to pay $750,000 in restitution.

City hall was somber after the news broke. Some employees were seen wiping tears from their eyes. Officials say despite it all, all departments will continue to function.

U.S. Attorney David Freed says Bill Courtright is expected in federal court Tuesday morning in Williamsport and that appearance will be followed up by a news conference in Scranton.

Courtright was re-elected last year to a second term as mayor.