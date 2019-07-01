Disgusting Vandalism at Old Forge High School

Posted 3:38 pm, July 1, 2019, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man is accused of vandalizing a school in Lackawanna County, and police say he admitted to it because he is a “sovereign citizen and no laws can hold him.”

According to officers, Joshua Rohland, 18, of Old Forge, broke into Old Forge High School on Sunday and spray-painted swastikas and foul language on the walls. He then defecated on the floor.

When police tracked Rohland down, they found paint and drugs in his backpack.

Charges include institutional vandalism of education facility, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.