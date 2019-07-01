× Disgusting Vandalism at Old Forge High School

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man is accused of vandalizing a school in Lackawanna County, and police say he admitted to it because he is a “sovereign citizen and no laws can hold him.”

According to officers, Joshua Rohland, 18, of Old Forge, broke into Old Forge High School on Sunday and spray-painted swastikas and foul language on the walls. He then defecated on the floor.

When police tracked Rohland down, they found paint and drugs in his backpack.

Charges include institutional vandalism of education facility, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.