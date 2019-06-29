‘Mom Prom’ Benefits Women’s Resource Center

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- It was a prom for moms in Lackawanna County.

The casino-themed prom was held at the Regal Room in Olyphant Saturday night.

All the proceeds from the night will benefit the Women's Resource Center.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they wanted to help the center as they help thousands of women in crisis situations every year.

"Because it was my first time doing it, I wanted to put the money towards something that helps women, and the Women's Resource Center helps victims of abuse," said organizer Stacey Kuehner.

One mom was even crowned prom queen.

