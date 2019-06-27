Power to Save: Bring Back the Ducks to Kirby Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- One bummed out seven year old girl hanging by her favorite pond in Kirby Park - her name is Esmerelda and she wants her ducks back.

"How do we get the ducks to come back? No more throwing garbage in the water," said Esmerelda Hernandez, seven years old.

Esmerelda and her family visit Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre frequently but this year something has been noticeably different.

"Normally every spring we see eggs and we were looking for them and she noticed that there wasn't any ducks, but she noticed all the garbage," said Justine Garcia, Kingston.

That raised a lot of questions for Esmerelda.

"It bothered her for about two days. She was nagging and nagging about where the ducks would be? Why it happened? Why do people pollute?" said Garcia.

Esmerelda's family aren't the only ones to notice the increased pollution in Kirby Park's pond.

"Well I think it went downhill a little bit. It seems like there's more debris and what not," said Brad Mrugal, Kingston.

How can the trash and water be cleaned up?

"It would be nice if people could take time out of their day just to come down for a few hours and help out. I mean, we all have times in our day when we don't do anything," said Garcia.

"Maybe to get more people to actually come over, and clean it up a little bit. Volunteers, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, whatever might not be a bad idea either," said Mrugal.

The sooner the better would simply delight this seven-year-old.

"I want you guys to clean up and see you tomorrow," said Hernandez.

Everyone looking to enjoy the park, and the ducks, in Kirby Park.