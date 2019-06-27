× Farmers Market Opens Today in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A summertime staple gets underway in Luzerne County on Thursday.

It’s the annual Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.

The event is held Thursdays through mid-November on Public Square.

It gets underway Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

It’s a summertime tradition for many as vendors from Luzerne County and beyond sell their products and produce.

City officials say this market has been grown in popularity over the years with crowds of thousands attending each Thursday. They also say it’s important for people to support their local farmers, their friends, and neighbors.

It’s been a rainy spring season and some farmers say that has indeed affected their crops.

In addition to the food and other vendors, there is of course live entertainment here in the square.

