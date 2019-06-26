× Girl Troops Join Boy Scouts Summer Camp in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some scouts are enjoying the great outdoors at summer camp. But this time around, girls are in the mix.

More than 100 Scouts BSA members are spending the week at Trexler Scout Reservation near Brodheadsville.

“It’s pretty fair. I think it’s pretty good. Everyone is getting a chance at everything. Us girls get a chance at seeing what the boys have to do with challenges and the boys can still settle down and keep their rank and stuff so it’s pretty fair,” said Jessica Lynch, 13 years old.

Troops are participating in all different kinds of activities.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a group getting ready to run through the woods and get a little muddy.

Scoutmasters think it’s great that the program is open to both young men and young women.

“It’s fabulous. All the girls, the boys, they are all scouts when they come here. They are working together, having a great time and the whole thing is going beautifully,” said Scoutmaster James Feurstein.

Some of the girls tell Newswatch 16 one of the most exciting parts about this camp is being able to do things they were never able to do before.

“We’ve been doing weather working. We’ve been swimming, learning aquatics. We’ve been learning about camping, like how to put out a fire correctly, stuff like that,” said Lynch.

“I’ve done knot tying, I went swimming in the lake,” said Maggie Lowther.

Maggie Lowther, 12, from Mount Pocono thinks it’s important for girls to be included.

“We need exercise. We need to be in nature more and just do more things,” said Lowther.

If you’d like to learn how to enroll your child into Scouts BSA or more about the summer camps, click here.