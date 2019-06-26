Former Wilkes-Barre Cop Facing More Sex Charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former police officer in the city of Wilkes-Barre who was charged with sexually abusing women is facing even more charges.

Former Wilkes-Barre Officer Robert Collins was charged again Wednesday.

In addition to previous accusations of forcing four women to perform sex acts on him in exchange for getting out of criminal charges, Collins is now facing five new counts of rape, three counts of involuntary sexual intercourse, and several other charges relating to abuse of his position.

The new allegations involve acts that took place between 2006 and 2016.

Collins is free after posting $50,000 bail.

