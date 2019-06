× Crews Battling Flames at The Summit Restaurant in New Milford

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Susquehanna County.

The call came in just before midnight Tuesday for reports of a fire at The Summit on Route 11 in New Milford Township.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.

Multiple fire companies were called in to help battle the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.