× Court Hearing for Caregiver Accused of Trying to Kill Couple

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A caregiver from Northumberland County accused of trying to poison a couple made her court appearance Wednesday.

Tina Young from Montandon faces attempted murder charges. State police say Young was caught forging a check by a couple who had given her power of attorney.

Young admits trying to poison the couple by putting ground-up rat poison in hand-rolled cigarettes.

She’s locked up on $250,000 bail in Northumberland County.