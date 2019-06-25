CBD-infused Italian Ice Sold at Josie’s Frozen Custard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Italian ice infused with CBD is being sold at Josie's Frozen Custard locations in northeast Pennsylvania.

You've likely heard of CBD. It is found in hemp and can help some people deal with pain. Others find it helpful for anxiety.

Josie's has been selling this CBD-infused Italian ice at its locations in Scranton and in Kingston for about a month now and the owner says it's a huge hit.

The CBD-infused Italian ice at Josie's comes in mango, cherry, and lemon, and it is the first of its kind in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Owner Al Everetts created the CBD-infused ice with his son Troy. The father/son duo named it Mount Everetts.

"It's been unbelievable. We were getting interest from all over the country besides just from local people here. We're selling a lot of infused Italian ice at the window, so a lot of people are coming," Al Everetts said.

CBD is a compound found in hemp. It acts on receptors in our brains that manage stress. CBD oil is not FDA approved, and the effect it has on consumers can vary. Some customers at Josie's have already expressed that the CBD-infused Italian ice is helping them.

"He came by Monday, got some ice, came back Tuesday, got some ice, and he said, 'You guys are awesome. This ice is helping me a lot,'" Troy Everetts explained.

"Anything you're battling, whether it be anxiety or depression, I hear that CBD oil is pretty good for that and can relax you. To be able to have an Italian ice and have that relax you at the end of the night, I think that'd be pretty awesome," Angel Berlane Mulcahy of Wilkes-Barre said.

"That's mind-blowing to think that our area is pioneering something like that," said Bernard Mulcahy of Wilkes-Barre.

You must be 18 or older to try the CBD-infused Italian ice at Josie's. Soon, there will be more flavors of the ice, and in the coming weeks, you'll be able to buy it online.