Trying out Ax Throwing in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Luzerne County were able to take out some aggression in an unusual way this weekend.

An ax-throwing experience was held by a group call Axe Kickers Wilkes-Barre.

Instructors were on hand Sunday at Benny Brewing Company in Hanover Township to teach people how to throw axes.

Those who took part in the event say it was all in good fun.

“Make sure you listen to the guy that’s teaching you. They know what they’re doing. Make sure you step through and follow through with your ax. That’s what they taught me, and it worked for me,” said Ryan Williams of Kingston.

There was also a cornhole tournament and other festivities at the brewing company.

