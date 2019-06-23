× Police: Sleeping Woman Shot Through Wall of Her Home

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman was shot while sleeping in her bed in Hazleton.

Police say the woman was shot in the arm at her home along North James Street in the city just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was asleep in her bedroom when she was woken up by the sound of gunshots and a sudden pain in her arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say there were no guns inside the home, and the shot appeared to come from outside the home and went through the wall.

Police are still investigating the gunfire in Luzerne County.