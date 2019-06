Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- One of our area's most famous fairs chose its first ever fair queen this weekend.

The 2019 Bloomsburg Fair Queen was crowned at Caldwell Consistory on Sunday.

Three candidates were in the running.

Nicolette Cusate of Danville will don the crown this year.

The event was sponsored by First Keystone Community Bank.

Officials hope to make this a new tradition for the Bloomsburg Fair.