Man Arrested After Robbing Gertrude Hawk in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police officers tracked down a robbery suspect accused of holding up a chocolate shop in the city's south side Saturday.

The first call came into police at 7:17 p.m. Saturday evening.

Newswatch 16 was there as police took the suspect into custody.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police found him behind the former PNC bank near the south side shopping plaza along South Washington Avenue.

Officers say not long before this the man robbed the Gertrude Hawk store about a block away.

The suspect got away with some cash before being caught.

It's not clear whether he was armed but police say no one inside the chocolate shop was hurt in the robbery here in Scranton.