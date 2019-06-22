When trimming trees and shrubs back, how much is too much? Paul takes us around the garden to check up on the plants and trees that were cut way back before the season to see their progress of fresh growth.
Checking up on Recently Cut Back Trees and Shrubs
-
Planting Shrubs and Flower Beds
-
Tornado Rips Through Scranton and Dunmore
-
California Family Tries to Get Confused Sheep Out of Their Backyard
-
Property Owner Upset After Trees Cut Down with No Notice
-
National Weather Service: Tornado Hit Lackawanna County
-
-
Taking Advantage of a Break in the Rain
-
Storm Damage in Lycoming County
-
Goats Answer Ambulance Company’s Call for Help
-
Spring Storm Hits Scranton, Closes Schools and Streets
-
Spring Has Sprung for Garden Centers
-
-
Newton Township Hit Hard by Storm
-
Hard-hit Susquehanna County Cleaning Up
-
Cleaning Up in Columbia County