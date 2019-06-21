Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Child Now Accused of Having Sex with Dog

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was out on bail for sexually abusing a child is locked up again, accused of having sexual intercourse with his dog.

According to court papers, Justin Kraeber, 25, of Stroudsburg, was charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child in September.

Police say while he was out on bail, he told a woman about his desires for a child and that he had been sexually assaulting his dog.

Kraeber is now locked up without bail.

