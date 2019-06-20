Free Bus Rides for ‘National Dump the Pump Day’ in Luzerne County

Posted 6:45 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, June 20, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Thursday, June 20, is Dump the Pump day across the country.

That means free bus rides including here in Luzerne County.

Some public transit systems in our area are taking part including LCTA.

National Dump the Pump day is a day when people are encouraged to use public transportation instead of driving vehicles.

Organizers say it's better for the environment and cheaper too.

LCTA will have free give-a-ways and contests as part of the day's celebrations from 10 a.m. to noon at the Intermodal Center.

You can check with your bus system where you live to see if rides are free on Thursday.

Dump the Pump days are set for the third Thursday every June.

They began in 2006 as a response to gas prices which hovered around $3 a gallon across the country.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.