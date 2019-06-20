Free Bus Rides for ‘National Dump the Pump Day’ in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Thursday, June 20, is Dump the Pump day across the country.

That means free bus rides including here in Luzerne County.

Some public transit systems in our area are taking part including LCTA.

National Dump the Pump day is a day when people are encouraged to use public transportation instead of driving vehicles.

Organizers say it's better for the environment and cheaper too.

LCTA will have free give-a-ways and contests as part of the day's celebrations from 10 a.m. to noon at the Intermodal Center.

You can check with your bus system where you live to see if rides are free on Thursday.

Dump the Pump days are set for the third Thursday every June.

They began in 2006 as a response to gas prices which hovered around $3 a gallon across the country.