MOOSIC, Pa. -- Some four-legged fans packed PNC Field in Moosic Wednesday night.

People got to bring their dogs along to check out New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and the rest of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Part of the ticket sales for "Waggin' Wednesday" went to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.